InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE:IHG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.75. 47,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.77. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

