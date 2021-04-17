Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Increased by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.5% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $18.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $804.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.65, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $736.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $751.88. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $488.00 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $642,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $753.74.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.