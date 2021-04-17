Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Stock Position Trimmed by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCL. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Motco acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 355,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,138. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22.

