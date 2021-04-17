Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,013,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,206,000 after acquiring an additional 228,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 179,445 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,118 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $35.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

