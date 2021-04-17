Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the March 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PYZ opened at $84.38 on Friday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $88.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.81.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.
