Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the March 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYZ opened at $84.38 on Friday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $88.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $534,000.

