Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6,738.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $108.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $107.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.21.

