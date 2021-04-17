Investors Financial Group LLC Buys 160 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 410,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,827,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 55,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus upped their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $223.15 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $168.56 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.19 and its 200 day moving average is $211.39. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.