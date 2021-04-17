Investors Financial Group LLC Buys 3,169 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 109,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 72,007 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,953,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $53.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.83. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

