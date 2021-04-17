Investors Financial Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock opened at $208.55 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $207.38. The stock has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.16 and its 200 day moving average is $178.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.