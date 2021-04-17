Investors Financial Group LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Investors Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 510,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,950 shares during the period. Nokia accounts for 1.2% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOK. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Nokia by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 79,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Nokia by 164,233.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 493,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 492,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Nokia by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DNB Markets lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nokia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

