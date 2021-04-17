Investors Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Mondelez International stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.97. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

