Investors Purchase High Volume of General Finance Call Options (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 9,337 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 31,023% compared to the typical volume of 30 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFN traded up $6.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.95. 3,273,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,926. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $572.82 million, a P/E ratio of 315.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Finance has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $89.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Finance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of General Finance in the first quarter worth $81,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Finance by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Finance by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of General Finance by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of General Finance by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

