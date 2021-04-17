Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 10,349 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 680% compared to the typical volume of 1,326 call options.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $13.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.41. 7,097,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,673. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.92 and its 200-day moving average is $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $156.57.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 137,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 26.3% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 16,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 126.9% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.8% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

