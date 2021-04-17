Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $34.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $33.34. 5,967,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,676. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.8% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 278,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 394,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,226 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

