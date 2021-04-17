Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of INVH opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.03, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

