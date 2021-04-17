Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of INVH opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.03, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit