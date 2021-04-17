Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO John Tomovcsik Sells 1,359 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Tomovcsik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

On Wednesday, January 27th, John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $38.15 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 65,562 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $777,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.