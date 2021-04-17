iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 87.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 504,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after buying an additional 72,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 431,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 101,226 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 366,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 21,102 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,393 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.11. 903,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,956. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28.

