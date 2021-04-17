iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,068 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

