iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) is Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF comprises 3.9% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 187,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 58,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.09. 426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,573. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.