iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 130.3% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.2% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned 2.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.67. 5,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,964. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.69. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.