iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,447 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,989,000 after purchasing an additional 775,844 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.21. 42,621,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,238,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

