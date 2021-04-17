iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,484,000 after buying an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,276,000 after buying an additional 286,817 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after buying an additional 289,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,505. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.13 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

