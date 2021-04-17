iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.49. 881,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,726,344. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.