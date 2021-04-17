iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lowered by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,509 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $20,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,726,344. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.