ITT (NYSE:ITT) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.19

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2021

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.19 and last traded at $92.74, with a volume of 439798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.85.

ITT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average is $76.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 2,965.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

