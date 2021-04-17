Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post $436.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $442.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $427.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $429.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,478,000 after buying an additional 232,816 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,905,000 after buying an additional 191,561 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,353,000 after buying an additional 172,636 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $23,848,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $156.40. The stock had a trading volume of 489,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,969. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

