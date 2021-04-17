Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 21,230 Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equillium by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Equillium by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ opened at $6.59 on Friday. Equillium, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $191.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

