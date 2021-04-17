Jane Street Group LLC Has $69,000 Stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UUUU. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 13.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 228,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Energy Fuels by 18.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UUUU shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,363.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $253,160. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,640.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

