Jane Street Group LLC Has $88,000 Stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $187,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957 in the last 90 days. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.98 million, a P/E ratio of -93.85 and a beta of 1.94. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

