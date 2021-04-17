Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 282,492 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $343.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.38. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $13.07.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised North American Construction Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

