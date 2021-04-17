Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 7,557 Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN PLX opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.87. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $7.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

