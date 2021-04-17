Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,523,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,828,000 after buying an additional 81,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 95,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.03 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

