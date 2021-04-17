Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

NYSE BEN opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440 over the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

