Jefferies Financial Group Boosts TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $29.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.65.

TRIP stock opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 18.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 141.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 29.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,366 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

