Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

MUFG stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $6.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 167,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72,745 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

