Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the retailer will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Standpoint Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.46.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $25.52 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

