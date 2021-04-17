Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92)

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) received a €56.00 ($65.88) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

S92 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

S92 traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching €49.48 ($58.21). The company had a trading volume of 53,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,058. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of €24.42 ($28.73) and a fifty-two week high of €71.80 ($84.47). The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is €51.24 and its 200 day moving average is €51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.12.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

