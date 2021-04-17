Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92)

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) received a €56.00 ($65.88) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

S92 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

S92 traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching €49.48 ($58.21). The company had a trading volume of 53,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,058. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of €24.42 ($28.73) and a fifty-two week high of €71.80 ($84.47). The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is €51.24 and its 200 day moving average is €51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.12.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

