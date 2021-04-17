Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn National Gaming in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $100.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.62 and its 200 day moving average is $91.46.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 26.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

