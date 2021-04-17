John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP Jason T. Clayton Sells 1,689 Shares

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,496.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

JBT opened at $135.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day moving average is $118.13. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.20.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

