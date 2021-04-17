Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.26.

NYSE:JCI opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

