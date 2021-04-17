JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.7% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,766,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,460,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.10. The company has a market cap of $464.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

