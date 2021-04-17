Justin Enbody Sells 46,100 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $954,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 468,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,692,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:KW opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,534,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,231,000 after buying an additional 109,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth $32,563,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 670,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 72,398 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.