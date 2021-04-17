Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Sells $44,172.00 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $44,172.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Neal E. West also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $47,676.00.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $115.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 151.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average is $93.30. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $129.81.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,749,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.