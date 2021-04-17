Katana Capital Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:KAT)

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 18th.

Katana Capital Company Profile

Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Dividend History for Katana Capital (ASX:KAT)

