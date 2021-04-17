Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Kellogg posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,756,725. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Kellogg by 5.1% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Kellogg by 8.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Kellogg by 27.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,222. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

