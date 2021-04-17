Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.75.

Get Kelly Partners Group alerts:

In other news, insider Brett Kelly sold 55,000 shares of Kelly Partners Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.02 ($1.44), for a total value of A$111,210.00 ($79,435.71).

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; immigration support; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.