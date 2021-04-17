Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) PT Raised to GBX 520

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s current price.

LON:KMR opened at GBX 434 ($5.67) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £476.25 million and a PE ratio of 39.82. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 168.50 ($2.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 442 ($5.77). The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 406.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 345.33.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

In other Kenmare Resources news, insider Steven McTiernan acquired 12,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £49,996.32 ($65,320.51).

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.