Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Sells $59,930.00 in Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $59,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Claudia Ordonez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, February 11th, Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.