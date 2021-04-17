KeyCorp Boosts WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $96.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
WCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.11.
NYSE:WCC opened at $85.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19.
In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,757.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,211.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,545,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after acquiring an additional 167,807 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in WESCO International by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 42,026 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in WESCO International by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 99,507 shares in the last quarter.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.