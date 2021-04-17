KeyCorp Boosts WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $96.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

WCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.11.

NYSE:WCC opened at $85.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,757.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,211.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,545,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after acquiring an additional 167,807 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in WESCO International by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 42,026 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in WESCO International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in WESCO International by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 99,507 shares in the last quarter.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

