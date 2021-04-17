KeyCorp Weighs in on Denbury Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Denbury in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE:DEN opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $51.71.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,112,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,554,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

